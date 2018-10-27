LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Saturday’s 18-inning victory by the Dodgers, which ended Friday’s marathon Game 3 of the World Series and guaranteed a Game 5 on Sunday, also blessed Los Angeles with a never-before-seen “sports equinox” in which all five major professional U.S. sports leagues will play in the same metropolitan area on the same day.

The oddity will take place Sunday, and two city boosters have decided to attempt their own historic first by attending all five games featuring the Los Angeles’ NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL

and MLS team.

Branimir Kvartuc, senior advisor and communications director for City Councilman Joe Buscaino, says he and Doane Liu, general manager of the Department of Convention & Tourism, hope to establish a world record in a category that doesn’t exist yet.

Kvartuc, still abuzz Saturday morning after sweating out the longest-ever World Series game while hoping for his chance to witness history, said he and Liu “absolutely” expect to enjoy their day despite the massive logistical challenges.

“I’m doing this because of the experience, because of the memory. I’m not going to feel stress about the situation. I’m memory-building,” he told City News Service.

Kvartuc, a longtime professional sports photographer, estimates they’ll spend roughly $700 each on the tickets. They’ll be using Uber to avoid wasting valuable time and money in parking lots, but it’s still quite a challenge.

The games take place at the following times:

— 12:30 p.m. The Kings host the New York Rangers at Staples Center;

— 1:25 p.m. The Rams host the Green Bay Packers at the Coliseum;

— 1:30 p.m. The Galaxy host the Houston Dynamo at StubHub Center in

Carson;

— 5:09 p.m. The Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium;

— 6:30 p.m. The Clippers host the Washington Wizards at Staples Center.

The pair will start at Staples Center with the Kings game, travel south to Stub Hub Center for the Galaxy game, then back up to L.A. and the Coliseum for the Rams game, followed by Dodger Stadium for the World Series, and finish back at Staples Center for the Clippers game.

Of course, they’ll have to leave before the games are over, but they are working with the Dodgers to allow an exception to the team’s in-and-out policy. If they succeed, they’ll be able to leave Dodger Stadium around the third inning, zip down to Staples to watch a little of the Wizards-Clippers game, and still have time to return to Dodger Stadium for the conclusion of Game 5 of the World Series.

The Dodgers’ victory over the Red Sox in the early morning hours Saturday ended after seven hours and 20 minutes — 1:39 longer than any Series game played before. Max Muncy launched the 561st pitch of the game into the left field pavilion to lift the Dodgers over the Red Sox 3-2.

Kvartuc and Liu will broadcast their adventure on Facebook

(www.facebook.com/branimirkvartuc, http://www.facebook.com/doane.liu), Twitter (@branimirkvartuc, @doane) and Instagram (@branimir, @doaneliu) using #sportsequinox and #letsplay5.

Kvartuc says the two hope to earn a place in the Guinness World Records once they document their big day, but it’s really all about civic pride.

“Los Angeles is a place where memories are made every night, that’s why we’re getting Olympics (in 2028), the World Cup (in 2026),” he said. “The fact that we can have all five major sports playing here in one day illustrates how Olympics-ready we are.”

