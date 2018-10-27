Comments
Amped by last night’s historic win, Dodgers fans are showing their excitement as we get into game 4 of the World Series.
Be sure to share your Dodgers pride with us using #dodgerspride! We may use your photo on-air!
It's time to get out your #rallyhat again! #ITFDB and #LAFD knows our @Dodgers are gonna #bringit again tonight…just hopefully in fewer innings! If you're heading to the stadium, take a pic with the massive #Dodgers flag proudly lofted high by #LAFD trucks #LAFDGoodLuckCharm pic.twitter.com/WXuC3uCC4D
— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 27, 2018
Game 4 of the World Series!💙#LADetermined @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/x5dfbbNtEF
— Lizzy (@lizzyyyy15) October 27, 2018
We have a special 4p @CBSLA show today. What a game last night right? Rooting on our boys for Game 4! #gododgers #LADetermined ⚾️🙌🏼🎉💙 pic.twitter.com/pg2a8Ot2M0
— Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) October 27, 2018