LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Amber Alert was issued throughout California Saturday afternoon for a 4-year-old girl said to have been abducted from Vancouver, Washington.

Authorities say that Aranza Ochoa Lopez was abducted on Thursday at around 1 p.m.

The suspect is her non-custodial mother, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez, 21. Officials believe they could be headed to Mexico.

The Amber Alert is for a red 2005 Chevy Cobalt, with the Washington license plate BLK 1552.