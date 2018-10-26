  • KCAL9On Air

Ryan Mayer

The TV ratings for baseball’s postseason haven’t been great and that trend continues through the first two games of the World Series.

The games averaged an 8.2 rating and 13.6 million viewers. Those totals, if they continue, would be the lowest since the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals, which averaged an 8.6 rating and 14.5 million viewers.

Game 1 between the Dodgers and Red Sox posted an 8.2 rating and 13.761 million viewers, down from an 8.7 and 14.968 for last year’s first game between the Houston Astros and Dodgers.

Game 2 was even further down with an 8.1 rating compared to a 9.2 for Game 2 of 2017’s series. In terms of strictly ratings for Game 1 & 2 of a series, this year’s Dodgers-Red Sox tilt has garnered lower ratings than the openers of every series since 2014 when the San Francisco Giants met the Kansas City Royals.

As we covered last week, there’s been several reasons behind the decline in ratings during the postseason, but there was some hope that a pair of big market teams meeting in the Fall Classic would lead to better numbers. The Dodgers face a 2-0 hole as the series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 tonight, we’ll see whether the weekend games can pull in larger audiences.

