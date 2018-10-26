PASADENA (CBSLA) – Police are looking for suspects who have been stealing wheels off high-end luxury vehicles in the Los Angeles area.

Pasadena police reported Thursday that there has been a spree of wheel thefts from secured parking garages going back to 2017.

The suspects will somehow gain entry into the garage, remove the wheels from the high-end vehicles and leave the cars on cinder blocks.

In one burglary attempt which occurred in September, the suspects were confronted by a resident, who snapped a photo of them and their vehicles before they fled.

The suspects are described as Hispanic or Middle-Eastern men, 25 to 30 years old. One suspect had tattoos on his right arm.

Their getaway vehicles were described as a 2017-18 Ford F-150, regular cab and a late model Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Ford had silver with black fender flares and the Jeep was silver or light grey. Both had paper plates.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call detectives at 626-744-7108.