Couple Dies, Fatal Fall, Yosemite National Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man and a woman fell to their deaths from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park.

Park officials are still working to recover the bodies at Taft Point, the same place where a now-famous photo of another couple’s proposal was snapped earlier this month.

Their bodies were spotted by another tourist on Wednesday.

It’s still unclear how or even when they fell. Their identities have not yet been released.

Ten people have now died at Yosemite this year.

It’s not known if the pair was trying to take a selfie at Taft Point, but taking such pictures to share on social media have led to a spike in rescues in Southern California.

