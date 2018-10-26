LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Some kind of chemical spill at a Los Angeles police station in downtown L.A. forced an evacuation Friday morning.

The spill was reported at 8:48 a.m. at the LAPD LAPD Central Community Police Station located at 251 E. 6th St.

According to the L.A. Fire Department, firefighters were called out after a chemical odor was detected.

A 38-year-old male officer was transported to a hospital after complaining of breathing issues, the fire department said. He was treated for a respiratory irritant and was in fair condition.

Two other women were evaluated at the scene, but were not hospitalized.

A portion of the station was evacuated as a precaution and a hazmat team was called out.

There was no immediate word as to the nature of the chemical spill.