LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans may not be happy about their team’s 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

A quick check of StubHub on Thursday afternoon shows more than a dozen tickets priced at $338.69. That’s a huge drop from just three days ago, before the series began, when the cheapest tickets were a comparable pair of seats for $610.39 each.

The priciest seats are falling, too: two tickets in the Dugout Club 5 section plunged in price from $22,000 each on Monday to $12,500 each on Thursday. However, someone is now asking $22,222.22 for a single ticket in the Reserve VIP 4 section, so you can still splurge if you really want to.

StubHub’s cheapest ticket listed for Game 4 is approximately $452. Game 5, which the Dodgers will need to win at least one home game to reach, has a single ticket available at $437. StubHub promises fans a full refund, including fees, if the Red Sox pull off the sweep.

The Dodgers returned to Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon, exiting a Boston-to-LAX Delta flight before boarding tour buses departing the airport.

Fans are advised to visit the Dodgers website to snag World Series seats.

