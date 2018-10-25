LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit of an assault suspect ended with a successful PIT maneuver on an offramp off the 170 Freeway in Universal City.

The pursuit started at about 9:20 a.m. near Sepulveda and Burbank boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

The wild chase traversed several San Fernando Valley freeways at the height of rush hour. The suspect was spotted weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds, driving on the shoulder several times and sideswiping cars along the way.

It came to an end at about 9:55 a.m. on the Lankershim Boulevard offramp from the southbound 101 Freeway, where the driver tried to exit, but was instead forced to a stop with a PIT maneuver. He was taken into custody without further incident.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

