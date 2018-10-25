LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS News) – Donald Trump narrowed his sights once again on the media Thursday, blaming journalists for “anger” in the country as suspicious packages continued to target some of the president’s most vocal critics.

A tweet by Trump came in the midst of a federal investigation of suspicious mail sent to former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the Los Angeles Times, the CNN offices in New York City and others who the president has lashed out at.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

As was the case Thursday, Trump has labeled the media as “fake news.” He boasts a track record of described reporters as “enemy of the people.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan fired back at the president, telling Trump to “stop blaming others” and “try to act Presidential.”

Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful. Clean up your act….try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence. https://t.co/cS5qNiuU7o — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) October 25, 2018

A suspicious package addressed to Brennan was discovered at the New York City offices of CNN Wednesday.

A suspicious package was sent to actor Robert De Niro in New York City Thursday morning, hours after Trump’s tweet. Sources told CBS News the package appeared to be from the same sender who sent “potentially destructive devices” to several high-profile Democratic figures and the New York City offices of CNN.