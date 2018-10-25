SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A former volunteer with the Santa Monica Police Activities League was arrested last week on allegations of child sexual abuse dating back to the 1980s.

Eric Uller, 50, was taken into custody Oct. 18 while at his job as a systems analyst for the city of Santa Monica, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau detectives began investigating Uller in June at the request of Santa Monica police.

The sexual abuse occurred while Uller was a volunteer with the Police Activities League (PAL) program, LASD reports.

Uller is charged with three counts of lewd acts upon a child, two counts of oral copulation of a person under 18 and one count of continuous sexual abuse, all felonies.

The number of alleged victims was not immediately disclosed. It’s unclear when Uller last volunteered with PAL.

Uller has been placed on administrative leave by the city pending the investigation.

He is being held on $750,000 bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Investigators believe Uller may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call LASD Special Victims Bureau tip line at 877-710-5273.