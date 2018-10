World Series Ticket Prices Plunge As Dodgers Return To Los AngelesDodgers fans may not be happy about their team's 0-2 deficit in the World Series, but one thing may put a smile on their faces: plunging ticket prices for Games 3 and 4 at Dodger Stadium.

Woman Who Survived Diamond Bar Crash Fatally Struck In Hit-And-Run Moments LaterA woman in her 40s had apparently managed to crawl out of the wreckage of her car, only to be struck by a third car that took off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Package Found At Sen. Dianne Feinstein's LA Office Building ClearedA package that was discovered Thursday at a building that houses one of Sen. Dianne Feinstein's state offices was determined safe by investigators.

Man Uses Blowtorch To Kill Spiders, Sets Fresno Home On FireA man nearly burned down a house in Fresno while trying to kill spiders, fire officials said.

'Practicing Satanists', Ages 11 & 12, Plotted To Kill Classmates, Drink Their Blood: PoliceTwo middle school girls who admitted to a foiled plot to attack a Florida middle school were Satanists who wanted to drink the blood of their victims, according to police.

Coming Back From Down 2-0? Dodgers Have Done It In The World Series BeforeThe Dodgers return home in a 2-0 hole in the series. But, as some of the older fans may remember, the franchise has overcome that deficit before.

4 Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After 4-Car Crash In Jurupa ValleyIt’s not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Man Killed, 2 Wounded In Shooting Near Perris; Manhunt Underway For SuspectThe suspect, 47-year-old Raul Vega, is considered armed and dangerous. He could be driving a silver 2002 Honda Accord.

Rapper, Actor Suspected Of Sexually Assaulting Models May Have More VictimsDetectives say Walker would contact aspiring models through social media, claiming he wanted to hire them professionally. When they would meet one-on-one, the women reported that Walker sexually assaulted them.

East LA Gang Member Identified As Serial RobberDetectives say he commits each robbery wearing the same clothes – a skeleton mask and a black hoodie – and uses a revolver-type handgun with a long barrel, before driving away in a black Volkswagen SUV.