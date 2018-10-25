LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A San Gabriel woman accused of using her two massage parlors for sex trafficking was arrested this week following a three-month investigation.

Fifty-seven-year-old Mei Xing operated her massage parlors as illegal brothels, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

She was taken into custody Wednesday when the L.A. Regional Huma Trafficking Taskforce raided the two businesses. Several women who worked at the parlors had been forced into commercial sex work by Xing, the sheriff’s department said.

The task force began investigating the two businesses in July. Investigators are also looking into whether Xing laundered money through her businesses.

Xing was booked on human trafficking charges and released after posting $100,000 bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 16.

Anyone who may have been a victim of her organization is asked to call the LASD Human Trafficking Bureau at 323-526-5156.