REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Dodgers fans feeling disheartened over the 2-0 deficit their team is facing in the World Series can take some solace knowing they have support from an unlikely source.

At least two Boston Market restaurants — one in Redondo Beach and a second in Santa Clarita –Wednesday covered up a portion of their signage with banners which now read, “Los Angeles Market.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other Boston Markets in the area had follow suit.

This isn’t new. According to CBS Boston, during the last Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, a Boston Market in Philadelphia pulled a similar move, changing its name to “Philly Market.”

The Dodgers will try to get back in the series with the Red Sox with Game 3 slated for Friday night.