LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Forget wearing a Dodgers shirt or sporting a hat, a local artist took his love for the Blue Crew to the next level by covering the exterior of a Mid-City house in Dodger blue.

SKY2 was over the impressive display, where the two-story house located at 1626 S. La Brea – just south of Venice Boulevard – was decorated with Dodgers logos and “World Series 2018” in graffiti lettering.

Mid city 1626 South La Brea Dodgers Mania? LA pride? Awesome street art?? How about all of it!! ❤️👍 Hector “Tetris” Arias making it happen!! @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/QwuIroNCrW — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) October 26, 2018

A mural of pitcher Clayton Kershaw covered a portion of the front of the house.

Hector “Tetris” Arias and a small crew continued to paint the house Thursday, the same day the Boys in Blue returned to Los Angeles ahead of Friday’s Game 3 matchup.

