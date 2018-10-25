  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series 2018

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Forget wearing a Dodgers shirt or sporting a hat, a local artist took his love for the Blue Crew to the next level by covering the exterior of a Mid-City house in Dodger blue.

SKY2 was over the impressive display, where the two-story house located at 1626 S. La Brea – just south of Venice Boulevard – was decorated with Dodgers logos and “World Series 2018” in graffiti lettering.

A mural of pitcher Clayton Kershaw covered a portion of the front of the house.

Hector “Tetris” Arias and a small crew continued to paint the house Thursday, the same day the Boys in Blue returned to Los Angeles ahead of Friday’s Game 3 matchup.

Do you think you’re a bigger Dodgers fan than Arias? Post a photo showing off your Dodgers pride using the hashtags #dodgerspride and #cbsla for a chance to be featured online and on air.

