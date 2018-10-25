LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An up-and-coming rapper and actor faces a slew of sexual assault allegations from several aspiring models, and police believe he may have more victims.

Kaalan Walker, 23, of Valley Village, was first arrested on Sept. 11 by detectives from the LAPD’s Rampart Station in connection with several sexual assaults, the earliest dating back to 2016. He was arrested again on Sept. 26 and has since been in custody on $1.08 million bail.

Detectives say Walker would contact aspiring models through social media, claiming he wanted to hire them professionally. When they would meet one-on-one, the women reported that Walker sexually assaulted them.

A childhood friend of Walker’s who identified herself as Armani said she was not surprised at the allegations in a Facetime interview.

“It seemed he had a hard time forming relationships and keeping them,” she said. “And I saw how obsessed he was over one of my best friends — he would be obsessed, like he would be trying to pick fights with people over her.”

Walker, who appeared in movies like “Kings” with Halle Berry and BET’s “Superfly,” now faces nine felony sexual assault allegations.

Anyone with information about Walker or additional possible victims can call Van Nuys area detectives at (818) 374-9500 or make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)