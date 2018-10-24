VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – City crews struggled to halt the water flow after a pipe break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing into a roadway in a Van Nuys neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Sometime before 3 a.m., a six-inch water main broke at the intersection of Lennox Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

LADWP crews arrived on scene at 3:30 a.m. and worked to shut off the water. However, as of 6:30 a.m., there was still a small amount of water flowing from the main.

The water flow also damaged the roadway. About 25 LADWP customers were without water. There was no word of any damage or flooding to nearby homes and businesses.

Crews were working to fix the leak the leak and repair the road. There was no word on how long the repairs would take.

Drivers should avoid the area.