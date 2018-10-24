  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – City crews struggled to halt the water flow after a pipe break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing into a roadway in a Van Nuys neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

capture54 Water Main Break Creates Muddy Mess In Van Nuys Neighborhood

(CBS2)

Sometime before 3 a.m., a six-inch water main broke at the intersection of Lennox Avenue and Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

LADWP crews arrived on scene at 3:30 a.m. and worked to shut off the water. However, as of 6:30 a.m., there was still a small amount of water flowing from the main.

The water flow also damaged the roadway. About 25 LADWP customers were without water. There was no word of any damage or flooding to nearby homes and businesses.

Crews were working to fix the leak the leak and repair the road. There was no word on how long the repairs would take.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s