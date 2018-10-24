WORLD SERIES:Red Sox Win Game 2 Over Dodgers 4-2 To Take 2-0 World Series Lead
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — A police pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle ended inside the Sherman Oaks Galleria garage on Wednesday night.

LAPD’s North Hollywood division was handling the pursuit.

When the vehicle went inside the parking structure there was some sort of crash.

His vehicle was disabled and he tried to carjack some other folks inside there.

LAPD locked down the garage.

People were trying to leave but they weren’t being allowed to.

LAPD had a perimeter set up as they searched for the suspect.

