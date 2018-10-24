  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — David Schwimmer has proof that he was nowhere near northern England, where a local police force is looking for a beer thief strongly resembling the “Friends” actor.

After a surveillance image of the thief was posted by the Blackpool police, thousands of apparent “Friends” fans posted quotes and lines from the show in response to the request for help identifying the man.

“I was going to read the report for this but it was 18 pages…FRONT AND BACK! It rambled on for so long that I fell asleep” Billy Hewitt wrote.

“Shoplifting…It’s NOT that common. It DOESN’T happen to every guy, and it IS A BIG DEAL!” Heather Marie Wilson wrote.

Blackpool police, for their part, maintained a good sense of humor about the surprise inundation of “Friends” fans.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date,” the department posted. “We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

The actor, for his part, posted a video early Wednesday of himself carrying a box of beer – much like the sought-after thief – in a market past a New York Yankees-branded chips display.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” he wrote. “As you can see, I was in New York.”

He ended the message with a hashtag — #itwasntme.

