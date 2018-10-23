TULSA, Okla. (CBSLA) – A car thief in Tulsa didn’t let a pair of handcuffs slow her down.

Newly released body cam footage shows the woman stealing a police car moments after being handcuffed in the back seat.

Tulsa police released the video from March when Angie Frost was pulled over.

After officers handcuffed her and put her in the front passenger seat of the cruiser, Frost crawled up over to the driver’s side and hit the gas.

The video shows the officers outside of the car and attempting to stop Frost as she sped away.

The chase only lasted a few minutes, ending in a parking lot.

Police said the woman tried to run away, but officers caught her.

Frost was sentenced to three years in prison.