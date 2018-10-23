LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several Southern California cities ranked among the best cities in the nation to celebrate Halloween, according to a new report released Tuesday.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub, Los Angeles slotted in at third on the 2018 list of the Best Places for Halloween.

Irvine came in fourth, San Diego was fifth and Santa Ana was sixth.

The report ranked the largest 100 cities in the country.

WalletHub based its rankings on 20 metrics including the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treaters, crime rate, most costume and candy stores per capita and forecast.

New York City and Jersey City finished first and second respectively.

