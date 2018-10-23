HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — With the Mega Millions jackpot at an eye-popping $1.6 billion, would-be billionaires are joining office pools, buying their own personal tickets and making big plans for all that money.

By 5 a.m., a line had formed at Blue Bird Liquor Store, famed for its lottery luck in past years. The store, normally open at 6 a.m., opened early to accommodate lottery ticket buyers.

“They have like a ton of winning tickets on the ceiling and around the building inside,” one customer who identified himself as Quentin said. “So, yeah, I’m pretty sure they might win today.”

The lump say payout would be about $904 million before hefty taxes. But that hasn’t stopped people on social media from making big plans.

#MegaMillions just in case anyone was asking 😂 pic.twitter.com/J48oI6FWRP — Joe Orth (@slickswiftum) October 23, 2018

i wasn't going to buy a mega millions ticket but one of my kids asked me how many dogs we could adopt with 1.6 billion dollars and now that's all i can think about — Tracie Tom (@tracietom) October 21, 2018

researching what to spend my money on when I win the mega millions pic.twitter.com/l5c7eoSOOG — Makenzie Deshler (@basickenz) October 20, 2018

But others say they would still be the same person even if they won.

Honestly, if I hit the MegaMillions, I would still tweet the same. From Fiji. — SummerCandyEyes (@SummerCandyEyes) October 20, 2018

The Mega Millions numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. But anyone who misses out on the Mega Millions jackpot still has another chance to win big this week – the Powerball jackpot is up to $620 million, and those numbers are drawn on Wednesday.