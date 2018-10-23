Filed Under:DUI Crash, Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday after his car smashed into a stoplight, a light pole and a bus bench in Garden Groves before bursting into flames.

Firefighters called out to Euclid and Main streets at about 1 a.m. found a car fully engulfed in flames and debris from several collisions scattered throughout the intersection. The impact was so violent, that debris damaged the lights of a stoplight, nearly 15 feet off the ground.

One of two passengers in the car was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. The driver was not injured.

The driver, who has not been identified, was given a field sobriety test before he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

(credit: CBS)

