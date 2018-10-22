POMONA (CBSLA) — A 10-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet in Pomona Sunday afternoon in what appears to have been a mistake during a drive-by shooting.

The boy, who was standing outside his home with his family, was hit in the shoulder at about 2:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Cornelia Street near the 10 Fwy.-CA-71 interchange. According to witnesses, a compact car drove up and a passenger exited the vehicle, shooting in the boy’s direction.

“There was no due regard for anyone’s safety. It was in broad daylight. It was obvious that there were other people in front of the house,” said Pomona Police Sgt. Jon Edson.

The boy’s family took him to a local hospital where we was listed in stable condition. He has since been transported to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Neighbors told CBS2 News the area is a hotbed of gang activity. Police are gathering evidence, including security camera footage from nearby homes. They said they have a possible motive for the shooting.

“He got hurt, I mean, just being in the area,” said one neighbor. “It’s always the innocent that get hurt. It’s never the person that’s involved in the situation.”

Last year, 8-year-old Jonah Wong was fatally struck by a stray bullet while he was in a home not too far from Sunday’s shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the Pomona Police tip line at (909)620-2085 or submit a tip anonymously at (800)222-TIPS (8477).

