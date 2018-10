LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – Search and rescue teams are looking for a kayaker who went missing at Lake Elsinore Saturday.

Thirty-four-year-old Samuel Selay of Minifee was reported missing at 7 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

His car was found parked at Lake Elsinore, but both he and his kayak are missing, the sheriff’s department said.

Search teams were scouring the lake Tuesday.