PASADENA (CBSLA) — The family of a young woman killed by a hit-and run driver in Pasadena over the weekend is pleading with the suspect to turn themselves in to authorities.

Local resident Jessica Torres died after being struck by an SUV on Fair Oaks Avenue just north of Claremont Street at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday while she was crossing the street to her parked car.. Her parents who lived nearby heard the crash and found Torres. The driver fled the scene.

“Please come out and face the problem,” Torres’ aunt told reporters, addressing the driver. “I really wanna ask him to face it because he’s gonna have no peace.”

The vehicle is being described only as a white SUV, which likely has extensive damage to the front. The driver turned east on Washington Boulevard from Fair Oaks.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Pasadena Police at (626)744-4241 or submit a tip anonymously at (800)222-TIPS (8477).

