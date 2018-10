LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of Los Angeles’ most beloved Mexican restaurants is celebrating its 95th birthday with a delicious deal.

To commemorate the special occasion, El Cholo is offering the No. 1 combo plate for 95 cents on Tuesday.

The deal is available all day at all six locations, but it’s limited to one meal per person and is dine in only.

The plate comes with a cheese enchilada, rolled beef taco, Spanish rice and refried beans.

