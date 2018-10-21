  • KCAL9On Air

VENTURA (CBSLA) — Four people were injured, two critically, after a fire broke out in east Ventura early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters say the fire broke out just before 1 a.m. in the 10 block of Q Street in Cabrillo Village.

It was there that authorities say two homes were consumed by the fire, and an adjacent home was damaged.

Of those injured, two were transported in critical condition. The two others were said to have sustained moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, damage was estimated at over $500,000.

