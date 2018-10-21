  • KCAL9On Air

HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run after police say he returned to the scene to retrieve his bumper.

The crash involving a man on a Scooter unfolded in the 7000 block of Alameda Street just before 2 a.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they located the victim who was pronounced dead. He was described as a 28-year-old man. His identity has been withheld.

While at the scene, officers say the driver suspected in the crash returned to the scene to allegedly retrieve his bumper.

He was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI, and manslaughter.

No further information was immediately available.

