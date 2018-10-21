GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 92-year-old man in Gardena.

Gardena police say officers responded to the 1300 block of 146th Street just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving on scene, they located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Henry Hamada of Gardena, and was believed to be a homicide victim.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Det. Patrick Goodpaster at 310-217-9653 or Lt. Chris Cuff at 310-217-9636, and reference report number 18-5630.