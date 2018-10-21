GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 72-year-old man was critically injured after being struck by a sport-utility vehicle in Orange County.

The collision unfolded just before 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Euclid Street and Westminster Avenue in Garden Grove.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who they believe had been crossing the street in an area not marked as a crosswalk.

The man was struck by a black 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 44-year-old man.

That driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to UCI Medical Center where he remains listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.