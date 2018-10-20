EL CAJON (CBSLA) – A small plane with an instructor and student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a freeway near San Diego.

It was a close call for drivers – and the two in the plane – on Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Friday.

The 36-year-old student was at the controls when the piper aircraft suddenly lost power shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV.

The teacher – identified by San Diego State University as former baseball star Ryan Muno who graduated in 2015 – took over and diverted the plane and landed on the freeway.

Cellphone video captured by a passenger in a car on the freeway showed the aircraft safely landing between vehicles.

No injuries were reported.