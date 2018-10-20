  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    12:30 PMRock the Park
    1:00 PMRock the Park
    1:30 PMJewels of the Natural World
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMTunnel to Towers
    12:00 PMCollege Football Today
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMRaw Travel
    4:30 PMThe James Brown Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Cajon, emergency landing

EL CAJON (CBSLA) – A small plane with an instructor and student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a freeway near San Diego.

It was a close call for drivers – and the two in the plane – on Interstate 8 in El Cajon on Friday.

The 36-year-old student was at the controls when the piper aircraft suddenly lost power shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV.

The teacher – identified by San Diego State University as former baseball star Ryan Muno who graduated in 2015 – took over and diverted the plane and landed on the freeway.

Cellphone video captured by a passenger in a car on the freeway showed the aircraft safely landing between vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s