LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — She may be one of the faces of the #MeToo movement, but Rose McGowan says her 20-year project of shining a light on the problem of sexual harassment and misconduct has probably shortened her lifespan.

“I feel like I’m going around in the washing machine with needles and spiky things hitting me,” she said, before speaking at the networking event WORLDZ in Long Beach. “That’s what going through the media cycle is globally.”

The actress was one of the first to go public with dozens sexual misconduct claims against now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. McGowan has accused Weinstein of raping her, and has since been vocal in her criticisms of Hollywood figures she believes to have perpetuated the atmosphere of secrecy around such accusations.

“All I hoped to show people is that we can correct power and balances and abuse of power, McGowan said.

“It’s not about a gang of women with pitchforks running after men,” she continued. “It’s really about – if so many of us in society are hurt and damaged by the same thing over and over, let’s have an adult conversation. Let’s stop this.”

Weinstein faces criminal charges of rape in New York and is under investigation in Los Angeles.

Since the #MeToo movement has led to the downfall of powerful men across several industries, McGowan has moved on to thoughts of the future – a future where girls and women won’t have to deal with this again.

“Wouldn’t it be great to never have this conversation again?” she said.

McGowan’s own plans don’t seem to include a return to Hollywood. The “Brave” author says she is working on an album, a new skincare line and more books, including a guide to puberty for both girls and boys.