Filed Under:Autism, in n out, Westminster

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Police in Westminster’s asked for the public’s help to find a man they say assaulted a man with autism at an In-N-Out.

The assault was reported at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the restaurant, 6292 Westminster Blvd., police said. The man with autism was ordering food at a walk-up window when the suspect apparently attacked him for not moving aside fast enough after ordering his food.

Police say the victim was punched several times.

“Attacking vulnerable members of our community is not only cowardly, but it is despicable,” Westminster police said in a statement.

Cell phone video police say was shot after the assault shows the suspect walking around the restaurant as he waited for his food while the victim asks him repeatedly why he called him names and hit him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with scruffy brown hair. He wore a white T-shirt and dark khaki shorts at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can call police Detective N. Vasquez-Phan at (714) 548-3815.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

