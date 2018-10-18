RANCHO PALSO VERDES (CBSLA) – Eight current and former female employees of the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes are coming forward with claims they were sexually harassed or sexual assaulted while working at the luxury resort.

The eight women were holding a news conference with the media Thursday morning to discuss the allegations. It’s unclear if they were planning to file a class-action lawsuit.

One of those women, Silvia Jasmin Sanchez, told The Guardian newspaper this week that she was sexually harassed and assaulted by the resort’s former loss prevention manager, Stephen Harrington. She filed a lawsuit against Terranea in September.

She told The Guardian that, in August 2016, after reporting Harrington’s repeated sexual harassment to human resources, he cornered and sexually assaulted her in retaliation. He resigned his position in November of that year, the resort confirmed.

In May, a former dishwasher at the resort, Sandra Pezqueda, received $250,000 from Terranea as part of a settlement for her sexual harassment lawsuit. Pezqueda alleged that she was fired for complaining to management about being sexually harassed by a male supervisor.

Pezqueda alleged the supervisor pursued her for months and cut her hours after she denied his advances. She was ultimately fired.

Pezqueda’s story gained national attention and she was featured in Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue in 2017 as part of the #MeToo movement.

According to The Guardian, Harrington was in charge of conducting the internal investigation into Pezqueda’s claims.

“These are very serious allegations that do not reflect the values or culture of Terranea,” Terranea Resort said in a statement to The Guardian Tuesday. “Since we opened our doors in 2009, Terranea Resort has remained true to our commitment to value the contributions of each associate, maintain positive workplace relationships and offer a rewarding professional experience.”