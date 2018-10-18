PITTSBURGH (CBS Pittsburgh) – A recall has been issued for an infant carrier sold exclusively at Target.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers are being recalled because the buckles can break, which could lead to a child falling.

Roughly 22,000 units are included in the recall.

So far, eight incidents of broken buckles have been reported, but none have resulted in an injury.

They were sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2017 through August 2018.

The carriers retailed for about $70.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and contact Gold Inc. for a replacement or refund.