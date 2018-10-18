ADELANTO (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was shot early Thursday after responding to an Adelanto apartment complex where gunfire was reported.

The original shots fired call was reported at about 1:20 a.m. at the Raintree Gardens Apartments, 18125 Bellflower St. The deputy was shot while responding to the call.

The wounded deputy, who was conscious and able to report he had been hit to dispatchers, was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton. The extent of his injuries are not known.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.