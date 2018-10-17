LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — City officials broke ground Wednesday on a $1.6 billion renovation of the American Airlines terminals at Los Angeles International Airport.

The upgrades projected over the next 15 years by American Airlines include unified passenger check-in and baggage claim areas, improvements to the check-in facilities in Terminal 5, centralization of the terminals’ security screening checkpoint and connecting the terminals on both sides of the building.

Officials say they’ll tear down the lobby areas of the terminals one section at a time while maintaining normal operations.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, who announced the airline’s planned 10-year, $1.6 billion investment in the renovation project last year, said the project would not only improve travelers’ experience, but give airline employees “a better place to work every day.”

