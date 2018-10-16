WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – UCLA Police are investigating the sexual assault of a student at an off-campus party last week.

The unidentified student told investigators that she was at a party during the early morning hours of Oct. 12 when the attack occurred.

The suspect then left the gathering and was last seen heading northbound on Gayley Avenue.

The man is described as Persian or Indian, 18 to 23 years old, 5’07” to 5’11”, with black hair, brown eyes, full eyebrows, a short beard and medium build. Police say he was last seen wearing a t-shirt with a tuxedo photo on it and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UCPD Detectives at 310-825-1491.