NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Orange County prosecutors are expected Wednesday to add new charges against a Newport Beach surgeon and his girlfriend, who are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer, who is running against Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, said sources have told him there are four new alleged victims and that a request to increase bail will be made in the case against Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 38, and co-defendant, Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, of Brea.

RELATED: More Sex Assault Allegations Against Newport Beach Surgeon

Robicheaux and Riley are charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by a controlled substance, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Robicheaux is also charged with two counts of possession of an assault weapon.

Newport Beach Police seized illegal drugs and assault rifles from the doctor’s home in January.

Rackauckas said last month his office had received about 50 phone calls generating more than 12 credible leads to potential additional victims in the case.

Rackauckas said that in regard to Robicheaux, investigators looked into possible crimes dating back as far as two decades ago, along with those occurred in other parts of California and other states.

A spokeswoman for the attorneys representing the defendants said no comment will be made until after Wednesday’s arraignment. The attorneys have previously denied the claims against their clients.

Robicheaux appeared in the 2014 episode of the Bravo alternative series “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” titled “Three’s a Crowd.”

Orange Coast Magazine voted the orthopedic surgeon 2013 Bachelor of the Year.

