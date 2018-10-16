LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The odds are against one person winning the nearly $1 billion combined jackpots of the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries – but that won’t stop anyone from trying.

There’s a rush on lottery tickets this week with $654 million on the line before the Mega Millions numbers are drawn Tuesday night. And to up the ante, the Powerball has reached $345 million – bringing the total of money that could potentially be won to $999 million.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth-largest in the game’s history. The odds of matching all six Mega Millions numbers is 302.5 million.

As for the Powerball, which is played in 44 states, the odds of getting all six of that game’s numbers is 1 in 292 million.

The odds of winning both the Mega Millions and the Powerball is 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNBC.

Ticket sales for the Mega Millions cut off at 6:50 p.m., and the drawing will be at 8 p.m. Powerball’s drawing is on Wednesday just before 8 p.m.