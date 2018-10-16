ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim officially opted out of their lease with the Orange County city Tuesday, reviving speculation over whether the team will stay in Anaheim or seek a new Southern California home.

In a statement, club president John Carpino announced the Angels were exercising their option to terminate the stadium lease.

“As we look to the future, we need the ability to continue to deliver a high-quality fan experience beyond what the original lease allows. It is important that we look at all our options and how we can best serve our fans now and in the future,” Carpino said.

A team spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times the current lease had a Tuesday deadline for opting out or being forced to wait until 2028 for the next opportunity.

Since its opening in 1966, Angel Stadium is the fourth-oldest major league ballpark behind Boston’s Fenway Park, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Dodger Stadium, according to The Times.

