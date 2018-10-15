(Hoodline) – Craving breakfast and brunch food?

We crunched the numbers to find the top spots around Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants to meet your needs.

1. Pandor Artisan Boulangerie & Cafe

Photo: Marina I./Yelp

Topping the list is Pandor Artisan Boulangerie & Cafe. Located at 1126 Irvine Ave., it is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 821 reviews on Yelp.

The eatery — with additional locations in Long Beach, Anaheim and Orange — comes courtesy of Tiffany and Raffi Sepetjian, serious foodies who dreamed of opening an authentic French boulangerie similar to those in Paris, the business explains on its website.

An assortment of artisan breads, pastries and crepes are on offer, along with breakfast offerings like omelets, French toast and traditional croque-monsieur — a baked ham and cheese sandwich with béchamel sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)

2. Eat Chow

Photo: Cathy D./Yelp

Next up is Eat Chow, situated at 211 62nd St. With 4.5 stars out of 651 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast and brunch eatery — with additional outposts in Costa Mesa and Santa Ana — has proven to be a local favorite.

Co-owners Brian McReynolds and Amy Frawley deliver re-imagined breakfast favorites like lemon mascarpone French toast; barbecue pulled pork Benedicts; and egg white mole burritos with Tia’s housemade mole. (You can check out the full menu here.)

3. SOL Mexican Cocina

Photo: SOL Mexican Cocina C/Yelp

SOL Mexican Cocina, located at 251 E. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican breakfast and brunch joint four stars out of 1,829 reviews.

With outposts from Playa Vista to Denver, the growing chain’s flagship restaurant offers a festive weekend brunch, complete with live music, mimosas and what it says are “the best huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and machaca in town.” (See the full menu here.)

4. Great Mex

PHOTO: jay k./YELP

Great Mex, a Mexican restaurant offering breakfast and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 486 Yelp reviews. Head over to 703 E. Balboa Blvd. to see for yourself.

The spot — with other locations in Costa Mesa and Long Beach — serves up authentic Mexican morning offerings, from carne asada and eggs to hearty burritos with chorizo and cheese. (You can check out the full menu here.)

5. Alta Coffee

Photo: Franklin P./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Alta Coffee, which has earned four stars out of 919 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American breakfast and brunch spot at 506 31st St.

Founded in 1985, the bookstore-turned-coffeehouse offers freshly brewed espresso, pastries, breakfast specialties and more.

Come try a mini bacon cinnamon roll; buckwheat pancakes with maple syrup; or homemade pesto avocado toast with scrambled eggs, Sriracha and sea salt. (See the full breakfast menu here.)