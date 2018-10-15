  • KCAL9On Air

PASADENA

PASADENA (CBSLA) — At least two people have been taken to a hospital Monday after a violent crash that tore one of car in half.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Wilson Avenue in Pasadena. The violent collision left the front half of what appeared to be a Honda Civic up against Amigo’s Restaurant and Cantina.

It’s not clear how many people were in each car, but the occupants of both cars were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police say one of the drivers appeared to have run a red light.

The intersection remains closed until further notice.

