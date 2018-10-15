YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — An aspiring model from the Inland Empire is being mourned this week after being found dead in the South, where she hoped to make it big.

Kelsey Quayle was pulled off life support by her family last week after she was found shot in her car in Clayton County, Georgia. Police initially believed she died in the resulting head-on crash with two other vehicles. The 28-year-old Yucaipa native was living in Atlanta and was reportedly on her way to work at a dentist’s office when she was shot in the neck.

Videos provided to CBS2 by friends show Quayle singing and joking around on-camera. She rose through the ranks of the pageant world back home in Southern California.

“I got to crown her as Teen Miss Yucaipa,” her friend Christine Robson told CBS2 News. “She was probably one of the kindest, most passionate and loving [persons] you’d probably ever meet.

“She was a beautiful girl, and with a heart like that, I think she could have gotten really far.”

Robson and Quayle’s loved ones are trying to make sense of the murder.

“I know the family is, you know, suspecting maybe the road rage or something like that, but it’s a mystery to everyone,” Robson said.

According to local police, the shooting appears to be random, and there is currently no indication the shooting was targeted.

A white SUV and a white sedan can be seen in the vicinity in nearby surveillance video. Police believe they might be tied to Quayle’s death.