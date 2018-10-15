LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tied at one game apiece, the Dodgers will try to take the lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium Monday.

Dodger rookie Walker Buehler will face off against the Brewers’ fellow right-hander Jhoulys Chacin.

The Dodgers tied the best-of-seven series with a 4-3 victory Saturday at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, with Justin Turner’s two-run homer in the eighth inning capping a comeback from a three-run deficit.

The loss was Milwaukee’s first since Sept. 22 and ended a 12-game winning streak consisting of the last eight games of the regular season, including a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division tiebreaker, a sweep of the Colorado Rockies to win an NL Division Series and Game 1 of the NLCS.

The game comes on the 30th anniversary of Kirk Gibson’s two-out, two-run pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. The Dodgers went on to win the series in five games, their most recent World Series championship.

