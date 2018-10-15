LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Global warming could soon cause a global beer shortage, according to a new report.

A study published Monday in the journal Nature Plant found climate change will decrease the world’s barley crop, causing a beer shortage and a sharp rise in prices.

According to the study’s authors, during the most severe climate events, global beer consumption would decline on average by 16 percent, while beer prices around the world would double.

Researchers involved in the study stated while a beer shortage is insignificant in comparison to life-threatening effects of climate change, “there is nonetheless something fundamental in the cross-cultural appreciation of beer…Although it may be argued that consuming less beer is not disastrous—and may even have health benefits—there is little doubt that for millions of people around the world, the climate impacts on beer consumption will add insult to injury.”