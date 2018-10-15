LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Stress levels in the Golden State are among the highest in the nation, according to a career services site.

Zippia reports California ranked No. 4 on the list of the top 10 most stressed-out states.

The top 10 states are:

New Jersey Georgia Florida California New York Louisiana Maryland North Carolina Virginia Mississippi

Zippia used data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey for 2012 to 2016.

The states were evaluated based on long commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home price to income ratio and uninsured population percentage.

Each state was ranked from one to 50 in each category, with one representing the highest level of stress.

California earned the No. 2 spot for home price to income ratio in the U.S.

Read the full report here.