ORANGE (CBSLA) – With the help of DNA evidence, a 19-year-old man has been arrested on allegations that he broke into the home of a group of female college students earlier this month in the city of Orange, ransacked it and then ejaculated onto the laptop of one of the victims.

Jonathan Jose Ruiz, a city of Orange resident, was charged Monday with first degree residential burglary and vandalism. He faces sentencing enhancements that the alleged crimes were committed for the purpose of sexual compulsion and gratification.

The break-in occurred on the night of Oct. 4 while all four roommates were out.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Ruiz entered through a window and ransacked several bedrooms.

He used one of the residents’ laptops to download pornography and then ejaculated onto its keyboard, prosecutors said.

He then ate milk and cookies from the kitchen and fled before the four roommates arrived home a little after 11 p.m.

To catch Ruiz, city of Orange police officers swabbed the laptop for DNA, the district attorney’s office reports. They then ran the DNA through a database which found a match for Ruiz, who had been sentenced for a misdemeanor vandalism case back in 2017.

Ruiz was arrested on Oct. 11. He was found to be in possession of several items belonging to the victims, including two pairs of underwear, prosecutors said. It’s unclear if Ruiz knew the victims prior to the burglary.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of more than six years in prison if convicted.