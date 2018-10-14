SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA) — PG&E says it may turn off power within portions of a dozen counties in California amid red flag warnings this weekend.

The power could be turned off as early as Sunday and into Monday morning. The move is an attempt to reduce wildfire danger and may impact several northern California cities.

Kevin Dasso, vice president of electric asset management, said that safety was the agency’s top priority.

“We know how much our customers rely on electric service and would only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety, and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions.” he said. “PG&E has a plan. We want our customers to have plans, too.”

The counties that could be impacted include Lake, Napa, Yuba, Sonoma, Butte, Sierra, Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Amador, Plumas, and Calaveras.

PG&E says that it will provide early warning notifications as well as updates, if and when possible.